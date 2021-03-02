Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 2,111 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.60. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.