Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 21,395 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,264,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after buying an additional 248,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,461,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,827,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,186,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after buying an additional 1,380,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.