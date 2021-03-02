Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 9,256 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.