Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Owens Corning by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 312,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 116,536 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Owens Corning by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

