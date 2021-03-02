Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Anthem by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Anthem by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM opened at $311.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.27 and its 200 day moving average is $298.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

