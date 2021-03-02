Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

MGY stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

