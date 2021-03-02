Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $556.47 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.64, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.14.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

