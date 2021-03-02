Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

