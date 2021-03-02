Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $256.08 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

