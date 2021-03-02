Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 11,368 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of Cabot worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 23.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

