Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cactus worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cactus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cactus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,253,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 267,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in Cactus by 91.0% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 487,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

