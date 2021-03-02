Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,086 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of THG opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

