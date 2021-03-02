Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 9,641 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 407,088 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $4,620,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

