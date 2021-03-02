Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

