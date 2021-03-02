Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%.

HNGR stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. Hanger has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNGR. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

