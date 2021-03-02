Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 64.1% in February

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HRBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 643,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.89.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires aircraft rotable equipment for the purpose of leasing; and providing flight equipment financing. As of December 31, 2019, it owns and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.