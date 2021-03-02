Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 7.9%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.12. 9,281,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 5,861,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,967 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 962,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 427,766 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,355 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 777,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.