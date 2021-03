Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Insider Alan Sparks Acquires 300,000 Shares

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) insider Alan Sparks acquired 300,000 shares of Harris Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($30,000.00).

Alan Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Alan Sparks acquired 300,000 shares of Harris Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00 ($35,357.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19.

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in online retailing and technology distribution businesses in Australia. The company engages in the online retail of IT products for small and medium businesses; and PPE products, face masks, hand sanitizers, and alcohol wipes, as well as a foot operated hand sanitizer dispensers.

