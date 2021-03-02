Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.
HBIO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
