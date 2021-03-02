Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

HBIO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.