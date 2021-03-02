Hashgard (GARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110,959.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $110,959.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00822089 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00030296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00062536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00046433 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00039739 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

