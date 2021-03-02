Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.77

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 4651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $695.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.