HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 7,700.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HAVLF stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. HAVN Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

