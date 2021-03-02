HC Wainwright Boosts Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Price Target to C$5.00

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Shares of CVE SLL traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.65. The company had a trading volume of 178,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.54. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$4.60. The firm has a market cap of C$470.96 million and a P/E ratio of -29.67.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Lithium will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.