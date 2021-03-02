HC Wainwright Increases Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $40.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

DRNA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of DRNA opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

