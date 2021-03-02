Head to Head Analysis: Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Costamare has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 3.80% 11.59% 5.34% Euronav 47.83% 27.32% 16.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Costamare and Euronav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $478.11 million 2.53 $99.00 million $0.91 10.96 Euronav $932.38 million 2.15 $112.23 million $0.55 16.53

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Costamare. Costamare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Costamare and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Euronav 0 1 4 0 2.80

Costamare presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.76%. Euronav has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Euronav’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Costamare.

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Costamare pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Euronav pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Costamare has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Costamare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Euronav beats Costamare on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc. is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

