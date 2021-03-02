Head-To-Head Analysis: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Magna International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Magna International $39.43 billion 0.66 $1.77 billion $6.05 14.20

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Magna International 1.46% 7.31% 3.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luminar Technologies and Magna International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Magna International 1 3 9 0 2.62

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.41%. Magna International has a consensus price target of $74.86, indicating a potential downside of 12.88%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Magna International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magna International beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems, chassis systems, and ?engineering and testing; exterior systems, including ?fascia and trims, ?front end modules, liftgate and door modules, ?active aerodynamics, ?lightweight composites, sealing systems, ?engineered glass, and running board and roof racks; and roof systems, such as sliding folding and modular roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops. The Power & Vision segment offers dedicated hybrid, dual clutch, hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; ?driveline systems; metal-forming solutions; engineering services; driver assistance systems; front, rear, and surround camera systems, as well as ultrasonic sensors, ICON RADAR, and LiDAR; electronic controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; latching systems, ?door modules, ?window systems, ?power closure systems, ?hinges and wire forming rods, and ?handle assemblies; and head, ?tail, and ?fog lamps, and ?other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle manufacturing and engineering services. The company serves OEMs and automobile manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

