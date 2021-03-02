Head-To-Head Comparison: City (NASDAQ:CHCO) vs. National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares City and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 33.35% 13.07% 1.69% National Bankshares 30.34% 8.23% 1.15%

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. City pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for City and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 3 0 0 2.00 National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

City currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.86%. National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. Given National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than City.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $266.19 million 4.55 $89.35 million $5.46 14.05 National Bankshares $53.94 million 4.02 $17.47 million $2.65 12.63

City has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City beats National Bankshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. National Bankshares, Inc. operates 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

