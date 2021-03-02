Head-To-Head Contrast: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) versus BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

31.0% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BancorpSouth Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BancorpSouth Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reliant Bancorp and BancorpSouth Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 BancorpSouth Bank 0 6 2 0 2.25

Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 15.91%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than BancorpSouth Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and BancorpSouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 17.44% 11.22% 1.18% BancorpSouth Bank 19.81% 9.37% 1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and BancorpSouth Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $91.15 million 4.13 $16.20 million $1.54 15.00 BancorpSouth Bank $1.06 billion 2.98 $234.26 million $2.51 12.24

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; 1-4 family residential, 1-4 family HELOC, and multi-family and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction, land development, and farmland loans; consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures; loans to states and political subdivisions, and other depository institutions; and mortgage refinancing services. In addition, the company originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit; and provides safe deposit boxes, and debit cards, as well as direct deposit, online and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 16 full-service branch offices in Davidson, Hickman, Hamilton, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee; and mortgage production offices in Brentwood, Hendersonville, and Memphis counties. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.