Head-To-Head Survey: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44% Scholar Rock -365.84% -80.16% -41.33%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.59%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 1,050.76 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -11.59 Scholar Rock $20.49 million 93.25 -$51.00 million ($1.85) -30.70

Scholar Rock has higher revenue and earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Vir Biotechnology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

