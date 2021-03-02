Hedera Hashgraph Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $919.64 million and $82.71 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00276649 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001895 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010717 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,516,585,968 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

