HedgeTrade Trading Down 6.9% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $387.16 million and $80,153.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002143 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005332 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016842 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

