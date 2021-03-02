Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $38.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

