Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 61.2% in February

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HEINY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. 21,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,836. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEINY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

