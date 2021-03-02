Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Update

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HLXA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,147. Helix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,532,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,638,000.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

