Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 5.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.99. 1,807,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,291,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

