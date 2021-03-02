Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $213,092.60

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Helix has a market cap of $213,092.60 and $165.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018077 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001860 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,012,905 coins and its circulating supply is 31,887,270 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.