Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s (HLTOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

