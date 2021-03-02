Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s (HLTOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
