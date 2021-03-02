Helpico (HELP) Market Capitalization Tops $1,738.29

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $1,738.29 and $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 101.6% higher against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.52 or 0.00492800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00075043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00078879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.04 or 0.00498007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

