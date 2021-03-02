Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HESAY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $113.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,386. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

