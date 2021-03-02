HEROcoin (PLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $389,397.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

