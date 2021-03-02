Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 13,896,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264,708. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

