Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.70-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.44 EPS.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,853,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,628. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.