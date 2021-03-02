Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.38-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,853,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

