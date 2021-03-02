Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.79.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 13,805,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

