Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 265,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 641,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

