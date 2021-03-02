Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.88 EPS.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 13,805,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,265,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.