HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.28

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 170.28 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 164.60 ($2.15). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16), with a volume of 3,070,482 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.28. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 61.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

