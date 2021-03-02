High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.52, with a volume of 9647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

