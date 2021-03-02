High Performance Blockchain Achieves Market Cap of $8.80 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $652,802.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Profile

HPB is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

