Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.70. Hill International shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 234,420 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 843,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 167,475 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Hill International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 671,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

